5.11 Tactical® partners with The Woolmark Company on line of professional uniforms for summer 2018

IRVINE, Calif. — Industry leader in product innovation and gear, 5.11 Tactical announced today a partnership with The Woolmark Company to create a Class A Flex-Tac® Poly/Wool Uniform Collection. The collection includes men’s and women’s short sleeve and long sleeve shirts and pants, and will be unveiled to media and wholesalers this week at the 2018 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, with full market availability coming Summer 2018.

5.11’s uniform line consistently provides a professional look, fade resistant fabric, Teflon® finish, and home laundry friendly qualities. The addition of Flex-Tac® Poly/Wool technology elevates 5.11’s uniforms’ functionality and durability by absorbing moisture vapor and controlling odor naturally. The garments resist soiling and staining, and deliver natural thermoregulation and UV protectio.

Australian Merino wool provides next to skin softness, while also resisting abrasion, an features natural stretch properties, while retaining shape and color. The Flex-Tac Poly/Wool line is the first ever Class A uniform with mechanical stretch that also has a Teflon® finish and is home laundry friendly.

“5.11 leads with innovation in the design and development of all of our products - and our uniform line specifically demands the highest levels of functionality and durability,” said David Hein, Vice President of 5.11’s Professional Division. “Collaborating with The Woolmark Company shows 5.11’s commitment to providing the highest levels of performance in our uniform offering. We are excited to be working with Woolmark on our Flex-Tac® Poly/Wool Collection and look forward to exploring additional

opportunities to partner together in the future.”

“Our alignment with 5.11 Tactical not only highlights the versatility of Australian Merino wool, but is also a nod to the fiber’s heritage,” said The Woolmark Company Managing Director Stuart McCullough. “Traditionally, wool has been used in a variety of uniforms, so it is nice to see the fiber return to this important industry. Highly breathable with superb thermoregulation properties and resistance to odor, Merino wool is the natural choice for purpose-built gear and well-placed to tackle the most demanding missions.”

“A partnership between 5.11 and The Woolmark Company creates a true pinnacle for uniform design and innovation,” said Vice President of Global Marketing for 5.11, Willem Driessen. “5.11 is an industry leader in product innovation, and Woolmark is a world authority on fabrication technology. Together through the Flex-Tac® Poly/Wool Uniform Collection, we are offering the best performing, most technically advanced Class A uniform on the planet.”

The 5.11 Woolmark Class A Flex-Tac® Poly/Wool Collection can be viewed January 23rd – 25th in Las Vegas at the 2018 SHOT Show at the 5.11 booth #13162. For more information on 5.11 Uniforms and the Flex-Tac® Poly/Wool Collection as it becomes available for purchase, please visit http://www.511tactical.com/511-uniforms.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready. 5.11 is a portfolio company of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:

CODI). Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram. #511tactical

About The Woolmark Company

The Woolmark Company is the global authority on wool. Through our extensive network of relationships spanning the international textile and fashion industries, we highlight Australian wool’s position as the ultimate natural fiber and premier ingredient in luxury apparel.

The Woolmark logo is one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands, providing assurance of the highest quality, and representing pioneering excellence and innovation from farm through to finished product.

The Woolmark Company is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of about 60,000 woolgrowers that help fund the company. Connect with Woolmark on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram. #woolmark