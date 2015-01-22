CMC Government Supply Offers Unique Tactical Clothing Including Snow Camouflage on GSA Advantage

Whether it be snow camouflage, pants made to move, or jackets with maximum comfort and functionality, CMC has tactical clothing options for government departments and agencies. The mission oriented and high performance Vertx line is available on GSA Advantage and BuyBoard.

DALLAS, TX – CMC Government Supply is a government supplier of superior tactical clothing and gear. They carry the extensive Vertx line of pants, shirts and outerwear that combine fit, function, and performance.

According to Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply, “Vertx products are being worn and meeting the needs of government agencies for tactical clothing. We are proud to carry an extensive line of Vertx products for our government GSA buyers and local government purchasers. We even provide something as unique as snow and urban camouflage overwhites.”

Since tactical operations don’t stop for the snow, the Vertx Snow Camouflage Overwhite 2 Piece Set is the ultimate in snow concealment. Sized to fit over outer gear, they are made with light weight, packable fabric and feature zippered underarms for ventilation, a drawcord hood adjustment, elasticized sleeve and leg hems as well as large bellowed pockets for glove storage.

Not everyone has a need for snow camo, but many need every day tactical wear like the Vertx Gunfighter Shirt. Made of 50/50 NYCO material that was developed for the military, it’s lighter than a standard BDU. Wearers like features such as a stand-up collar for shielding against slings and hot brass, low profile zippered bicep pockets, and wire pass throughs with closure. The shirt also has Velcro patches on upper arms for Unit patches and Velcro wrist closures.

To wear over a tactical shirt, officers prefer the Vertx Integrity Base Jacket which is a lightweight mid layer garment. This jacket is a top seller with law enforcement and government agencies, and features Powerstretch side panels and gusseted sides for ease of movement. A stylish suede standup collar keeps the neck safe from the elements, and side pockets keep hands warm.

Another outerwear option is the Vertx Storm Smock. Made with a soft, 70 denier nylon shell laminated to a moisture wicking inner knitting, this jacket has a water repellent finish, but complete breathability. Tactical in design, it has concealed zippers, a detachable button down hood, outside chest, side, back and sleeve pockets, all with Velcro or concealed openings. Inside mag pockets are bellowed for extra capacity. The Storm Smock is offered in Black, Earth Tan and even Multicam for patrol and law enforcement activities in outdoor wooded environments.

Phantom LT Tactical Pants complete the tactical ensemble. These wrinkle resistant, machine washable pants have a water repellent and stain resistant outer surface and moisture wicking inner fabric. The knees, crotch, rise and waistband are articulated for maximum flexibility of movement and comfort. A concealed zipper pocket and back pocket credential flap secure valuables. Highly rated are the low profile, large cargo pockets that can be used for duty items. The Phantom LT pants are available for men and women in Black, Desert Tan, Khaki, Navy Blue and OD Green.

Vertx Brand Tactical clothing and gear can be purchased from CMC Government Supply directly, or through GSA Advantage, and BuyBoard. For more details, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c439.htm.

About CMC Government Supply:

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.