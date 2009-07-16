coldblack® receives Popular Science Award

For 21 years, Popular Science, the world’s largest science and technology magazine, has been honoring 100 outstanding innovations with its “Best of What’s New” award. These innovations must make a positive impact on life today and change our views of the future. “Our editors evaluate thousands of products each year to develop this thoughtful list of the 100 best technical innovations“, says Editor-in-Chief Mark Jannot.

The coldblack® textile technology which was launched by Schoeller Technologies and Clariant International in summer 2008 is being admitted into the “Hall of Fame” under the title “Wear black, stay cool“. The 100 award-winners – the Best of What’s New – are being presented in the latest issue of Popular Science; coldblack in the “Recreation” category. Since 1987 the awards are presented in a total of eleven categories: Automotive, Aviation & Space, Computing, Engineering, Gadgets, Green Tech, Home Entertainment, Securities, Home Tech, Personal Health and Recreation.

The coldblack finishing technology reduces the absorption of the sun’s rays and at the same time builds up reliable protection against damaging UV rays. Therefore dark colors, in particular, heat up less when exposed to sunlight. Consumer products with the new textile finish are being launched this year or due for launching next year by such companies as BMW Motorrad, Bogner, Fechheimer, HUGO BOSS, Mammut or POLO RALPH LAUREN. coldblack is suitable not only for clothing but also for the “nongarment” area such as awning, sun sails and tents.

Founded in 1872, Popular Science is the world’s largest science and technology magazine with a circulation of 1.3 million and 6.8 million monthly readers. Each month, Popular Science reports on the intersection of science and everyday life, with an eye toward what’s new and why it matters. Popular Science is published by the Bonnier Corporation.

Schoeller Technologies AG