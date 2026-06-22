2 Fla. highway patrol officers charged with fraud, accused of claiming pay for off-duty shifts they didn’t work

By Cristóbal Reyes

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The two former Florida Highway Patrol troopers fired this week after being charged with fraud are accused of overbilling thousands of dollars in faked off-duty shifts at ChampionsGate, court records allege — including when one of them was out of the country.

Capt. Lenita King , 63, and Trooper Maurice Vilsaint, 43, were arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from the alleged scheme, which came to light following an investigation earlier this year by the Office of Inspector General at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

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Both were released on bond from of the Osceola County Jail shortly after surrendering to authorities there on charges of grand theft, defrauding to obtain property, falsifying public records and falsifying official documents as public servants.

In both cases, according to affidavits filed in Osceola County court, they are accused of defrauding the ChampionsGate Community Development District, which hired them to provide law enforcement services and paid them through their personal corporations.

“The ChampionsGate CDD is not providing any comment on this matter,” a spokesperson said.

Vilsaint, who worked at FHP for 18 years and was tasked with commercial vehicle enforcement at the district, is accused of collecting $12,220 in payments over 48 unworked days between October and March, with an additional $3,120 billed for 12 days in April that he didn’t receive.

The affidavit filed in Vilsaint’s case claims he was initially reported to investigators on Feb. 5. Although records don’t mention falsified shifts prior to Oct. 1, the investigation of his shifts from June 2025 to April 2026 found discrepancies in reports filed while billing the district compared to others submitted to FHP.

Investigators claim he turned off his vehicle’s GPS tracker on multiple days in question, “which precluded the OIG the ability to confirm” his true whereabouts when he claimed to be working. On some of the days it was turned on, however, investigators said his tracker confirmed he never drove to ChampionsGate on several of the days for which he was later paid.

Additionally, investigators found he billed the district for hours in which he was working for FHP, “and on several occasions [when] he was out of the United States on international travel,” the affidavit said.

In King’s case, the 22-year veteran at FHP was discovered to have falsely charged nine days of off-duty work at ChampionsGate totaling $3,517, including $1,753 in April that went unpaid “due to their knowledge of King’s fraud,” according to the affidavit.

That investigation centered on her activity from March to April, using a covert tracker installed on her car along with reports she filed within that period. While she filed detailed reports of her activity on the days she actually worked, including having issued a traffic citation and four traffic warnings, “King did not report any activity during the nine days she did not” work in ChampionsGate, the affidavit said.

King, who oversaw District 2 in the Orlando -based Troop D, and Vilsaint were fired following their arrests. No court dates have yet been scheduled in their cases.

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