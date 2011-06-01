Elbeco Announces Support of Law Enforcement Officers’ Cross-Country Trek to Raise Funds for the National Law Enforcement Memorial

Company has signed on as a major sponsor and issued a challenge grant to uniform distributors throughout the US in support of the cause.

Reading, PA – Elbeco, Inc. is proud to announce that it has signed on as a major sponsor of “Team Sac PD,” a group of law enforcement officers bicycling 3,000 miles across the United States to raise funds and awareness for the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC. The Company has also issued a challenge grant to its national network of dealer partners, to help further grow support.

The team will participate in The Race Across America, a national coast-to-coast bicycle race set for June 18 – 25, 2011. Team Sac PD will use the race as a platform to honor the nearly 19,000 law enforcement officers, killed in the line of duty, by carrying their names, visiting local and state memorials, and encouraging media coverage of their efforts. They also will solicit funds for the National Law Enforcement Memorial, so that those whose lives have been lost can be properly recognized.

“As a longtime supporter of the law enforcement community, Elbeco is pleased to sponsor Team Sac PD,” said Elbeco President, David Lurio. “Because of the importance of this cause, in addition to our $5,000 corporate sponsorship, Elbeco has signed on to match – dollar-for-dollar up to $2,500– any funds our dealer partners contribute to Team Sac PD. All funds donated will support the National Law Enforcement Memorial. We are confident that our dealer partners will join us in supporting this very important initiative.”

Elbeco personnel, as well as local uniform distributors/dealers and law enforcement officers from throughout the US, are poised to support Team Sac PD as it races across the country. They are organizing “cheering sections” at select time stations along the route to encourage racers and present donations as they ride through their local communities.

To support Team Sac PD, or learn more about Elbeco’s challenge grant, please contact Taryne Williams, Elbeco Marketing Communications Manager, at 800-468-4654, ext. 1911 or twilliams@elbeco.com by no later than June 15, 2011. To learn more about Team Sac PD, please visit http://www.sacpd.org/teamsacpd/raam/.

About Race Across America

The Race Across America, known as the “world’s toughest bicycle race,” will set over 250 competitors on a 3,000-mile route stretching from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland. Athletes race continuously day and night, on their own power or sharing the challenge with a team, and a crew of 8 -15 people following in support vehicles with food and supplies for the race. These courageous adventurers brave heat, wind, thunderstorms, altitude, the dark of night, fatigue and sleep deprivation, cross several major mountain ranges and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.

For more information and race updates, visit www.raceacrossamerica.org.

About Elbeco

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 350 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

