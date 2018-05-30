Elbeco welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

READING, Pa. — Elbeco Inc. is excited to announce the newest addition to our team, Scott Charnoff, the new Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for the Company’s financial planning, risk and budget management, cash flow, debt financing, IT functions and ensuring company accounting procedures and reporting compliance.

With a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Penn State University and an MBA in International Business from St. Joseph’s University, Scott has worked for manufacturing companies his entire career, succeeding in all roles within the Accounting/Finance functions. He spent 26 years with KB Alloys/AMG Aluminum, culminating as the Vice President of Finance. Most recently, he has been Controller for Photonis USA in Lancaster and Yuasa Battery in Laureldale, Pa.

Born and raised in Berks County, Scott resides with his wife of almost 25 years, Betsy, and his two sons, Collin and Evan. In his spare time, he is a sports enthusiast who bleeds Penn State blue and white. He enjoys the gym and traveling with his family.

Scott is looking forward to joining the Elbeco team. “Based on the passionate individuals I have met thus far, I believe there is significant potential for growth and value creation, and [I] look forward to working with the entire team at Elbeco to achieve those goals.”

About Elbeco Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.