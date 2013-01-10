GORE-TEX Extended Comfort Footwear Technology Now Available

Elkton, Maryland, – W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., has announced that its most advanced comfort technology is now available in tactical military and law enforcement footwear. Originally engineered for military use in desert and jungle climates, GORE-TEX® extended comfort footwear provides excellent breathability that is equal to or higher than non-waterproof footwear. These boots help keep feet cool for extended missions, making them the ideal all-season boot for patrol and tactical officers in most regions of North America as well as military personnel stationed in warm to temperate climates.

GORE-TEX® extended comfort footwear enables military and law enforcement professionals to have a single pair of boots for the widest range of climates. Like all GORE-TEX® products, this new technology delivers durable protection from exposure to rain and inclement weather while allowing moisture vapor to escape from the boot, which helps keep feet dry and more comfortable. Engineered specifically to maximize breathability and comfort, the unique single-wall construction of GORE-TEX® extended comfort footwear eliminates the need for extra lining, making the footwear a more lightweight alternative. Testing has shown that these new boots retained 90 percent less water than comparable boots, and they dry out faster, further reducing boot weight.

Available in desert tan and/or black from the Belleville Boot Company, Propper International, Reebok, and Shoe Technology Company (STC), GORE-TEX® extended comfort footwear provides protection outside in challenging conditions and comfort inside the station, vehicle, or garrison. According to Bill Candy, North American footwear product specialist, Gore is currently working with these manufacturers to meet the changing needs of military and law enforcement professionals. Candy explains, “These professionals like the support and protection provided by tactical boots, but they can get very warm in the summer seasons. We developed the extended comfort technology to provide a lightweight solution that is more comfortable so the boots can be worn all day long and all year long, regardless of the weather.“ For more information about GORE-TEX® Extended Comfort Footwear, stop by Gore’s booth (#10370) at SHOT Show 2013, or visit www.GoreProtectiveFabrics.com.

About W. L. Gore & Associates

Gore is a technology-driven company focused on discovery and product innovation. Well known for waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX® fabric, the company’s portfolio includes everything from high-performance fabrics and implantable medical devices to industrial manufacturing components and aerospace electronics. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Newark, Delaware, Gore employs approximately 10,000 associates in 30 countries worldwide. Gore is one of a select few companies to appear on all of the U.S. “100 Best Companies to Work For” lists since the rankings debuted in 1984. The company also appears regularly on similar lists around the world. Learn more at gore.com.