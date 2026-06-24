NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC video shows gunman’s ambush on Texas deputy constables

Two Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies were wounded by a rifle-wielding man after responding to reports of random gunfire

June 24, 2026 12:05 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HUMBLE, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office released body camera footage that shows a glimpse of an ambush attack on officers, KHOU reported.

The June 19 incident began when deputies with the constable’s office responded to reports of a man randomly firing shots. When they arrived on scene, two deputies were shot.

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

The body camera video shows the incident from the perspective of Deputy Dante Zepeda, who was struck twice by the rifle-wielding gunman, KHOU reported.

Video shows Zepeda speaking with another deputy before shots ring out. Zepeda, now wounded, can be seen drawing his gun and pointing it, although the suspect is not visible in the video.

Other deputies can be seen attempting to render aid and stop the bleeding from Zepeda’s arm and hand. They eventually drove Zepeda to a hospital themselves, KHOU reported.

Zepeda was hit in his arm and wrist and Deputy George Esparza was hit by bullet fragments in his side, Constable Mark Herman said.

The suspect was arrested an hour later with the assistance of a SWAT unit and K-9 team. He was taken to a hospital after suffering a severe bite by the K-9. He will face a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer once he is released.

“These videos depict what the men and women in law enforcement go through every day,” Herman stated. “It’s a dangerous job.”

Zepeda was released from the hospital on June 21 to continue recovery at home.

Trending
InstagramPhoto.jpg
Use of Force
SCOTUS declines to block use of force lawsuit against former LAPD officer who fatally shot knife-wielding man
The Supreme Court declined to review a decision by an appeals court, which ruled a jury could decide whether Toni McBride’s final two shots constituted an excessive use of force
June 22, 2026 04:45 PM
Mississippi FBI Arrests
FBI
FBI arrests man accused of scratching out firearm’s serial number, scrawling phrase used by school shooter
The FBI alleged the man carved ‘there is no God,’ a phrase used by Ethan Crumbley, into a firearm with a removed serial number; he is also accused of praising mass shooters online
June 22, 2026 05:12 PM
76676153_1570020473138344_5792748887492001792_n.jpg
Legal
Army vet cop sues PD, alleging he was passed over for promotions because of his ‘angry cop’ videos
Buffalo PD Det. Richard Hy, who makes commentary videos online about the military, alleges his military background was a motivating factor in “decisions to discipline him and deny him promotions”
June 23, 2026 11:43 AM
Screenshot 2026-06-23 094528.png
Drones
Video: Calif. officers attach magnet to drone, disarm suspect inside home
Drone video shows a magnet, attached to the drone by Sacramento County deputies, pulling a knife from the hand of an apparently unconscious man
June 23, 2026 09:49 AM
Company News
BLTN_Introducing_Summaries.jpg
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
BLTN Launches Summaries, Adding Targeted Briefings to Its Intelligence Application
New feature builds on the AI capabilities that recently helped Anne Arundel County connect a theft ring spanning four jurisdictions and two states
June 18, 2026 02:44 PM

Ambush Body Camera
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com