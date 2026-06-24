BWC video shows gunman’s ambush on Texas deputy constables

HUMBLE, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office released body camera footage that shows a glimpse of an ambush attack on officers, KHOU reported.

The June 19 incident began when deputies with the constable’s office responded to reports of a man randomly firing shots. When they arrived on scene, two deputies were shot.

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The body camera video shows the incident from the perspective of Deputy Dante Zepeda, who was struck twice by the rifle-wielding gunman, KHOU reported.

Video shows Zepeda speaking with another deputy before shots ring out. Zepeda, now wounded, can be seen drawing his gun and pointing it, although the suspect is not visible in the video.

Other deputies can be seen attempting to render aid and stop the bleeding from Zepeda’s arm and hand. They eventually drove Zepeda to a hospital themselves, KHOU reported.

Zepeda was hit in his arm and wrist and Deputy George Esparza was hit by bullet fragments in his side, Constable Mark Herman said.

The suspect was arrested an hour later with the assistance of a SWAT unit and K-9 team. He was taken to a hospital after suffering a severe bite by the K-9. He will face a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer once he is released.

“These videos depict what the men and women in law enforcement go through every day,” Herman stated. “It’s a dangerous job.”

Zepeda was released from the hospital on June 21 to continue recovery at home.