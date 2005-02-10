HATCH INTRODUCES ‘THE OPERATOR’ TACTICAL GLOVES

Working with SWAT professionals to revolutionize tactical hand protection, the Hatch Corporation has unveiled “The Operator” series of tactical gloves.

“The Operator allows tactical officers to perform with surgical precision. For such a high level of protection, the ergonomic fit, tactile sensation and features are unmatched,” according to company vice president Mike McCarey. He noted that the company worked with 400 SWAT operators in research and development before the new glove was completed.

The Operator’s Kevlar® construction provides twice the cut-resistance of leather, as well as heat and flame protection beyond 800 degrees F.

An elasticized wrist keeps the glove taut, while the elasticized gauntlet keeps out foreign objects and prevents snagging. Cut-Ring™ stitching on the index finger allows optional removal for trigger control, without unraveling the remaining edge.

An Armor-Tan™ treated goatskin leather palm with DRAGON™ print etching gives 25% more abrasion resistance than untreated goatskin and optimizes grip, the company said.

A second layer of leather in the palm provides additional protection and is ergonomically cut to prevent bunching while clenching objects. Foam padding in the heel of the palm cushions the shock of firearm recoil. Posi-Grip™ non-skid material in the cradle of the hand provides a confident grip when using weapons or tools.

The Operator has patents pending and is available in black or sage green, sizes sm-xxl at authorized Hatch dealers.

Hatch Corporation, founded in 1967, is well known throughout the world as the leading manufacturer of gloves and protective gear for law enforcement, military, corrections and tactical officers. For a current copy of Hatch’s product catalog contact:

800-767-1343

info@hatch-corp.com

www.hatch-corp.com