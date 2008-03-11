New Tru-Spec 24/7 Pants: Tru-Fit for Comfort, Thoughtful Features for On-Duty/Off-Duty Versatility

Marietta, Georgia—Referring to TRU-SPEC’s new 24/7 trousers as “tactical pants” would be somewhat of a misnomer. Although they’re based on the multi-function trousers commonly worn by many police tactical teams, TRU-SPEC has designed the ultra-comfortable new 24/7’s to easily cross the line between duty and casual wear . TRU-SPEC describes the new 24/7’s as “versatile enough for stakeout or desk duty, sylish enough for a night on the town.”

For maximum wear-ability virtually around the clock, the new 24/7 trousers are manufactured from garment washed 100% cotton canvas to guarantee a constantly clean, neat appearance and day-long comfort, even on demanding double-shifts, as well as to ensure against shrinking and color fading. The pants were designed with what TRU-SPEC calls an “Engineered Dimensional Fit”. That simply means that the length of the rise increases in proportion to the length of the inseam. The result is a nearly perfect fit…or Tru-Fit…regardless of the wearer’s size or body style. As a further accommodation to comfort, TRU-SPEC has integrated a Comfort Fit Slider Waistband into the trouser design. Much like the expandable waistband found on some expensive dress trousers, this band is inside, not outside the waistband. It stretches and conforms to the body shape and provides ease of movement on-the-job.

TRU-SPEC’s thoughtful design includes a host of special features and functions aimed at real working cops, including:

Two (2) extra-deep slash-style front pockets for secure storage of equipment and personal effects; Two (2) roomy, cargo pockets with expandable gussets, secure hook-and-loop flap closures on a fashionable slanted pocket cover, and each with a hidden internal pocket for an extra magazine, small backup pistol or other equipment; Two (2) external cell phone/magazine pockets, also with secure hook-and-loop flap closures; Two easy-access knife or accessory pockets; Two generous rear pockets with hook-and-loop flaps; Shingle construction, reinforced knees with inside openings for tactical knee pads , as necessary.

TRU-SPEC’s new 24/7 trousers will be introduced at the 2008 SHOT Show in four popular colors: Khaki, Olive Drab, Coyote and Black. All colors will be available in waist sizes from 28 to 54. All sizes up to 44 will be available in a choice of 30”, .32” or 34” lengths; sizes 46 and up will come unhemmed. The pants are the first offering in TRU-SPEC’s versatile new 24/7 line, with coordinated knit shirts and other items expected to follow soon.