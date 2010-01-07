Ringers Gloves: Protecting Those Who Protect Us

Moorpark, Calif. – Ringers Gloves knows what it takes to protect the hands of our customers. After all, we do have the No. 1 Extrication glove in the fire/rescue industry. We thought it was about time we took our expertise into another area consisting of first responders. Ringers Gloves is proud to present our Law Enforcement Line.

The Ringers’ Law Enforcement Line is composed of five different styles of gloves to fit everyone’s needs, ranging from a daily patrol glove to a heavy duty tactical response glove. Each glove boasts the Ringers’ exclusive, patented SuperCuff™ design. The non-binding, non-restricting cuff provides a snug and secure fit without hampering wrist or hand movement. The gloves are conducive to both cold and warm temperature variants, making this glove line unique to the Law Enforcement First Responder community.

Even though the line is only under a year old, there are already thousands of gloves are being used in the field right now. This glove line, comprised of the Duty glove, Duty Plus glove, Leather, Carbon Tactical and Tactical HD, is excellent for all patrol, motor enforcement, SEB/SWAT and Warrant Service teams.

The Law Enforcement Line is available at uniform, tactical and firearms dealers nationwide. To locate a dealer near you, call 800.421.8454 or we are open 24/7 at www.ringersgloves.com.

Ringers Gloves, an ISO 9001:2000 is a full-line manufacturer of high-end, task specific gloves, including glove lines in the Automotive/Motorsports, Fire/Rescue, Law Enforcement/Military and Industrial industries, crew shoes, as well as a full line of accessories for every need. Isn’t it time you bring in the Ringers? Check us out at www.ringersgloves.com.