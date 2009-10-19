THE FORCE® Helps Raise almost $4000 For Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) at the 2009 International Association of Chiefs of Police

Nashville, TN – For visitors to THE FORCE® booth, the IACP conference was not only an educational experience but a philanthropic one as well. The Force held a special fundraiser called the Big Game Challenge in their booth that ultimately raised almost $4000 for Concerns of Police Survivors. For a donation of $5 or more to C.O.P.S., Chiefs from around the world got a chance to play Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2009, a hunting game where your shooting skills are put to the test. The participant with the highest score received a $2500 Travel Gift Certificate.

The challenge went to a final round between Chief Kathy Zoner of the Cornell University Police Department and Supervisory Agent Marc Brito of the U.S. Border Patrol. Both went into the final round with a high score of 700. In the end, Supervisory Special Agent Brito won but soon after showed how humble law enforcement really can be by offering to split the travel gift certificate with Chief Zoner.

“We wanted to find a way for chiefs to have some fun in our booth while giving back to such a worthy cause. We believe the Big Game Challenge accomplished that,” said Aimee Say, Marketing Manager for The Force.

The Force matched all donations made during IACP. To learn more about The Force’s Big Game Challenge or how you can participate, visit www.theforceonline.com.

About The Force®

Outfitting law enforcement and public safety heroes for more than 65 years, the Horace Small® brand has transformed into The Force®. Building on the quality and reputation of the Horace Small® brand, The Force combines groundbreaking technical design, innovative fabrics, practical features, comfort, durability and professional appearance and evolves into an unparalleled brand designed specifically for the 21st century law enforcement officer. To learn more visit, www.theforceonline.com.

About VF Imagewear

VF Imagewear is a subsidiary of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC), with two primary businesses: Image and Activewear. The Image apparel business provides a broad array of uniforms and protective apparel to corporate customers, government and public safety agencies, service businesses and industrial laundries. The Activewear business markets branded apparel under agreements with licensors such as the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), the NCAA, leading Colleges under the ESPN College GameDay brands, NASCAR and Harley-Davidson.