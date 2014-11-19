TRU-SPEC® Announces 25% Off Favorite 24-7 Pants

TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has announced a 25%-off promotion for their fan-favorite 24-7 Series® Pants, from Nov. 14 – December 31st.

TRU-SPEC’s 24-7 Series® pants are designed to be worn both on-duty and off-duty. Built for unmatched comfort, superior utility and rugged reliability, the 24-7 Series® apparel line is styled for contemporary appearance, reinforced with materials and colors that match any active lifestyle. The tactically inspired pant selection offers full featured, cutting edge styles that are versatile enough to wear in any situation.

Find a dealer near you.