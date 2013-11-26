TRU-SPEC Launches Apparel Line with New MultiCam Black Pattern

Marietta, GA – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has added the MultiCam® Black pattern to their popular Tactical Response Uniform selections, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of law enforcement officers operating in high-risk environments.

The MultiCam® Black pattern, developed by Crye Precision and DURO Industries, projects a distinctly authoritative presence appropriate for domestic operations. The pattern is designed to compliment officer’s existing equipment, while presenting a sharp, professional image for the top-tier law enforcement units.

MultiCam® Black will be available in TRU-SPEC® high tech Tactical Response Uniform (TRU), constructed with CORDURA® NYCO fabric which provides exceptional durability, comfort and No Melt, No Drip thermal performance. The TRU Shirt, TRU Pant, ¼ Zip Combat Shirt and Contractor Cap will be available in the new MultiCam® Black pattern as part of the initial launch.

“TRU-SPEC® is thrilled to partner with Crye Precision, DURO Industries and INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand team on such a special product, which was the result of over two years of intense development,” stated TRU-SPEC® Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “MultiCam® Black truly is an innovative and exciting approach to the apparel our first-responders are currently wearing. We want to offer our tier-one law enforcement units a line of trusted apparel that matches their performance in ensuring our safety.”

The MultiCam® Black pattern is available through selected TRU-SPEC® dealers beginning November 25. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.

About TRU-SPEC®

TRU-SPEC® is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets. The name TRU-SPEC® has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as

thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily.

About CORDURA® brand

The CORDURA® brand essence celebrates individual durability: As Long As The World Is Full Of Durable People, We’ll Keep Making Durable Fabrics™. The CORDURA® brand is a registered trademark of INVISTA, one of the world’s largest integrated polymer, intermediates and fibers businesses. With more than 45 years of trusted military heritage and proven combat performance, CORDURA® NYCO fabrics offer comfortable durability in military uniforms, workwear, and casual clothing. Based on an intimate blend of cotton and INVISTA’s T420 nylon 6.6 fiber, CORDURA® NYCO fabrics provide exceptional abrasion resistance, comfort, and durability. CORDURA® NYCO fabrics are constructed with qualifying INVISTA yarns which are woven in accordance with INVISTA’s approved fabric standards for the CORDURA® brand. To learn more about CORDURA® fabrics, end-use products, and marketing tools please visit www.CORDURA.com and follow on Facebook http://facebook.com/CORDURABrand, Twitter http://twitter.com/CORDURAbrand and YouTube http://youtube.com/CORDURAbrand.