TRU-SPEC Launches Apparel Line with New MultiCam Black Pattern
Marietta, GA – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has added the MultiCam® Black pattern to their popular Tactical Response Uniform selections, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of law enforcement officers operating in high-risk environments.
The MultiCam® Black pattern, developed by Crye Precision and DURO Industries, projects a distinctly authoritative presence appropriate for domestic operations. The pattern is designed to compliment officer’s existing equipment, while presenting a sharp, professional image for the top-tier law enforcement units.
MultiCam® Black will be available in TRU-SPEC® high tech Tactical Response Uniform (TRU), constructed with CORDURA® NYCO fabric which provides exceptional durability, comfort and No Melt, No Drip thermal performance. The TRU Shirt, TRU Pant, ¼ Zip Combat Shirt and Contractor Cap will be available in the new MultiCam® Black pattern as part of the initial launch.
“TRU-SPEC® is thrilled to partner with Crye Precision, DURO Industries and INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand team on such a special product, which was the result of over two years of intense development,” stated TRU-SPEC® Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “MultiCam® Black truly is an innovative and exciting approach to the apparel our first-responders are currently wearing. We want to offer our tier-one law enforcement units a line of trusted apparel that matches their performance in ensuring our safety.”
The MultiCam® Black pattern is available through selected TRU-SPEC® dealers beginning November 25. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.
About TRU-SPEC®
TRU-SPEC® is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets. The name TRU-SPEC® has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as
thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily.
About CORDURA® brand
The CORDURA® brand essence celebrates individual durability: As Long As The World Is Full Of Durable People, We’ll Keep Making Durable Fabrics™. The CORDURA® brand is a registered trademark of INVISTA, one of the world’s largest integrated polymer, intermediates and fibers businesses. With more than 45 years of trusted military heritage and proven combat performance, CORDURA® NYCO fabrics offer comfortable durability in military uniforms, workwear, and casual clothing. Based on an intimate blend of cotton and INVISTA’s T420 nylon 6.6 fiber, CORDURA® NYCO fabrics provide exceptional abrasion resistance, comfort, and durability. CORDURA® NYCO fabrics are constructed with qualifying INVISTA yarns which are woven in accordance with INVISTA’s approved fabric standards for the CORDURA® brand. To learn more about CORDURA® fabrics, end-use products, and marketing tools please visit www.CORDURA.com and follow on Facebook http://facebook.com/CORDURABrand, Twitter http://twitter.com/CORDURAbrand and YouTube http://youtube.com/CORDURAbrand.
About INVISTA
With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER® and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, car parts and countless other everyday products. Headquartered in the United States, INVISTA operates in more than 20 countries and has about 10,000 employees. For more information, visit INVISTA.com, Facebook.com/INVISTAglobal and Twitter.com/INVISTA.