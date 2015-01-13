TRU-SPEC® to Introduce New Products at 2015 SHOT Show

Manufacturer to Unveil New Items to Favorite Apparel and Accessory Lines

Marietta, GA – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has announced that they will be unveiling several new products at their newly designed booth (#10970) at SHOT Show 2015, in Las Vegas, NV.

Among the products to be on display at the brand new booth-space, TRU-SPEC® will have the Ladies’ 24-7 Series Ascent Pant; which features a traditionally fitted waist and cutting-edge mechanical stretch fabric for ease of movement and superior comfort. The pants are Teflon® coated, making them both stain and fade resistant. They feature inset cargo pockets and discrete reinforced knees for a streamlined appearance; and have an easy access DropN pocket behind each cargo pocket that accommodates a cell phone, or any other smaller accessory. With a convenient badge holder on the front belt loops, the pants are available in both black and khaki.

TRU-SPEC® has also expanded their line of backpacks to include:

Trek Sling Pack : Constructed with 1050D Nylon, the pack features a padded adjustable sling strap with extra D-rings for accessories. The interior of the pack features magazine sleeves and a keychain holder, and three concealed pistol pockets. The main compartment of the pack, which measures 11liters, features a tablet sleeve and a hidden pistol sleeve with a loop to attach a holster. Available in black, coyote/tan, and light grey, the Trek Sling Pack measures 12”H x 8”W x 10.5”L.

Elite 3Day Backpack : Nylon constructed, the Elite 3Day Backpack is designed with ultimate comfort in mind. The back panel and shoulder straps are padded with air mesh for better ventilation. A concealed padded zipper pocket is built into the kidney pad, with a covered centered hydration tube/earphone pass-through. An attached rain fly stows at the bottom of the pack, and the large main padded compartment contains a rigid board for stability and support. Available in black, coyote and MultiCam, the pack measures 18.5”H x 13”W x 8”L, and a 36Liter Capacity.

Pathfinder 2.5 Backpack : Nylon constructed, the Pathfinder 2.5 Backpack is designed with ultimate comfort in mind. The back panel and shoulder straps are padded with air mesh for better ventilation. A concealed padded zipper pocket is built into the kidney pad, with a covered centered hydration tube/earphone pass-through. A discrete padded zipper pocket holds up to a 15” laptop, while the main compartment can accommodate up to a 17” laptop. There is a top fleece-lined zipper sunglass pouch and an office organizer panel for user organization. The bag opens completely for ease-of-use in packing, and the hydration bladder holds up to 2.5 liters of water. The Pathfinder 2.5 pack measures 19”H x 7”W x 13”L, and is available in black, coyote/tan, MultliCam, MultiCam Tropic and MultiCam Arid.

Stealth Backpack : 1050D Nylon constructed, the Stealth Backpack is designed with ultimate comfort in mind. The back panel and shoulder straps are padded with air mesh for better ventilation. Featuring an easy-access hidden tabbed pistol pocket with a loop for a holster and a padded tablet sleeve. A concealed padded zipper pocket is built into the kidney pad, with a covered centered hydration tube/earphone pass-through. A padded zippered electronic pocket with a headphone pass-through channel is featured, along with a top fleece zippered pocket for sunglasses. With the capacity for 25 Liters, the pack measures 17.5”H x 8.5”W x 16”L, and is available in black, coyote/tan and light grey.

TRU-SPEC® will also showcase the following new apparel items among many others:

• 24-7 Series® Eclipse Short – a casual 9” short designed just like the Eclipse Pant. Teflon® coated with 8 pockets to carry all of your gear.

• The improved 24-7 Series® Cool Camp Shirt – with new fabric, a button-top snap pocket for easy-access to holsters. Angled undearm vents for increased ventilation have been incorporated, with moisture wicking, quick-dry properties.

“At TRU-SPEC®, we maintain an innovative and exciting approach to the apparel our first-responders wear, “stated TRU-SPEC® Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “We not only want to offer our tier-one law enforcement units a line of trusted apparel that matches their performance in ensuring our safety, but to support all public safety and law enforcement professionals.”

