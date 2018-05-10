Elbeco awarded Best Public Safety Product Innovation of 2018

Elbeco’s Reflex Uniform Nationally Recognized at NAUMD’s 2018 Expo

READING, Pa. — Elbeco Inc. received national recognition for its product innovation at the 2018 National Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) Annual Expo, held in St. Louis, Missouri on March 27th. The Company’s new Reflex Uniform Series was honored with the NAUMD’s Best Public Safety Product Innovation Award.

The Reflex Uniform Series is redefining the Daily Duty Uniform by combining a Class A appearance with Class B functionality, performance and comfort. Said to be the “most comfortable uniform” in the industry, Reflex is engineered with a unique fabric combination that offers a permanent, durable, stretch fabric that is lightweight. The material’s additional flex allows for increased range of motion with 100% recovery for a garment that does not stretch out or lose form.

Reflex is also enhanced with innovative technologies such as Nano Fluid Repellency and UV Protection. The UV Protection enables public safety professionals to remain cool, dry and comfortable while protecting against the prolonged exposure to harmful rays of the sun. The Nano Fluid Repellency permanently enhances the fibers at the molecular level, so fluids will bead up and roll off the fabric, keeping wearer dry and comfortable while the fabric maintains its natural breathability.

Shirt features include:

Chest pockets with dual access top and side utility pockets

Concealed zipper front closure system

Flex underarm mesh vents that provide body heat ventilation and increased range of motion

Dual communication wire access openings to keep wires obscure



Pant features include:

Available in Hidden Cargo and Cargo Pocket Styles

Covert flex waistband providing a three-inch stretch

Concealed security or “evidence” pocket

Triple stitch crotch seam to prevent blow out

Cargo style offers magnet closures on flaps for stealth access and notched front pocket with reinforcement for a clip knife

The Hidden Cargo style offers secure multiple storage options

For more information, please visit the Elbeco Website.

The NAUMD, founded in 1933, is an industry association for the North American uniform and image apparel industry. It is composed of manufacturers, distributors and associated companies. Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.naumd.com/.

About Elbeco Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.