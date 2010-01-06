Another Reason to Wear U.S. Armor XLT Vest

Ofcr. Jenn Moore, the Phoenix, AZ Police Officer who was shot in a direct torso hit from a suspect’s 9mm handgun in August of 2008 and was saved because she was wearing her U.S. Armor XLT vest at the time, has given birth to her first child!

Blaze Kekoa o ke Auka Hall (7lbs. 2.5 oz., 20 1/4" long) was born on the afternoon of December 26, 2009. Mother, baby and father are all doing fine.

The obvious, yet still important message here is that had she not been wearing her vest that night, she would have never had the opportunity to experience this miracle.

