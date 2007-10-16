DSM expands Dyneema® Production in Greenville, USA

Royal DSM N.V. today announces that it will invest to expand Dyneema® UD (UniDirectional

bullet resistant sheet) production by 25% in its Greenville, North Carolina (USA) manufacturing

facility.

The investment is driven by the increasing demand for Dyneema® UD in the US market for

personal and especially vehicle security and protection against terrorism. Production in

Greenville has a strong focus on supplying the US army and law enforcement agencies. By

adding extra capacity to its highly integrated Greenville site, DSM remains capable of meeting

increasing demand for its products and highly committed to the long term development of the US

market. The new line is expected to come on stream in mid 2008. This news also comes on the

heels of the recent decision to invest in a new Technical Service center at DSM’s Stanley, NC

(USA) facility.

“Investing in further growth of Dyneema® in the US is in line with the focus on our local, and

faithful customers and fits perfectly with the recently announced acceleration of DSM’s strategy,

Vision 2010 – Building on Strengths, in which market-driven growth and innovation is one of the

key pillars,” comments Nico Gerardu, member of DSM’s Managing Board and responsible for

the Performance Materials cluster. “DSM will continue to further expand its global capacity for

Dyneema® fiber and UD materials to maintain its global market leadership position. To our

customers this should provide another example of our commitment to be the world’s most

reliable and capable quality supplier of HPPE products.”

About DSM Dyneema

DSM Dyneema is the inventor and manufacturer of Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber™.

Dyneema® is an ultra strong polyethylene fiber that offers maximum strength combined with

minimum weight. It is up to 15 times stronger than quality steel and up to 40% stronger than

aramid fibers, both on weight for weight basis. Dyneema® floats on water and is extremely

durable and resistant to moisture, UV light and chemicals. The applications are therefore more

or less unlimited. Dyneema® is an important component in ropes, cables and nets in the fishing,

shipping and offshore industries. Dyneema® is also used in safety gloves for the metalworking

industry and in fine yarns for applications in sporting goods and the medical sector. In addition,

Dyneema® is also used in bullet resistant armor and clothing for police and military personnel.

Dyneema® is produced in Heerlen (The Netherlands) and in Greenville, North Carolina (U.S.A.).

DSM Dyneema is also a partner in a high modulus polyethylene (HMPE) manufacturing joint

venture in Japan. Further information on DSM Dyneema is available at www.dyneema.com.

DSM

DSM creates innovative products and services in life sciences and materials sciences,

contributing to the quality of life. DSM’s products and services are used globally in a wide range

of markets and applications, supporting a healthier, more sustainable and enjoyable way of

living. End markets include human and animal nutrition and health, personal care,

pharmaceuticals, automotive, coatings and paint, electrics & electronics, life protection and

housing. The company strategy, Vision 2010 – Building on Strengths, focuses on accelerating

profitable and innovative growth of the company’s specialties portfolio. The key drivers of this

strategy are market-driven growth and innovation, an increased presence in emerging

economies and operational excellence. DSM has annual sales of almost EUR 9 billion and

employs some 22,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands,

with locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia. More information on DSM can

be found at www.dsm.com.