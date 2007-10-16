DSM expands Dyneema® Production in Greenville, USA
Royal DSM N.V. today announces that it will invest to expand Dyneema® UD (UniDirectional
bullet resistant sheet) production by 25% in its Greenville, North Carolina (USA) manufacturing
facility.
The investment is driven by the increasing demand for Dyneema® UD in the US market for
personal and especially vehicle security and protection against terrorism. Production in
Greenville has a strong focus on supplying the US army and law enforcement agencies. By
adding extra capacity to its highly integrated Greenville site, DSM remains capable of meeting
increasing demand for its products and highly committed to the long term development of the US
market. The new line is expected to come on stream in mid 2008. This news also comes on the
heels of the recent decision to invest in a new Technical Service center at DSM’s Stanley, NC
(USA) facility.
“Investing in further growth of Dyneema® in the US is in line with the focus on our local, and
faithful customers and fits perfectly with the recently announced acceleration of DSM’s strategy,
Vision 2010 – Building on Strengths, in which market-driven growth and innovation is one of the
key pillars,” comments Nico Gerardu, member of DSM’s Managing Board and responsible for
the Performance Materials cluster. “DSM will continue to further expand its global capacity for
Dyneema® fiber and UD materials to maintain its global market leadership position. To our
customers this should provide another example of our commitment to be the world’s most
reliable and capable quality supplier of HPPE products.”
About DSM Dyneema
DSM Dyneema is the inventor and manufacturer of Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber™.
Dyneema® is an ultra strong polyethylene fiber that offers maximum strength combined with
minimum weight. It is up to 15 times stronger than quality steel and up to 40% stronger than
aramid fibers, both on weight for weight basis. Dyneema® floats on water and is extremely
durable and resistant to moisture, UV light and chemicals. The applications are therefore more
or less unlimited. Dyneema® is an important component in ropes, cables and nets in the fishing,
shipping and offshore industries. Dyneema® is also used in safety gloves for the metalworking
industry and in fine yarns for applications in sporting goods and the medical sector. In addition,
Dyneema® is also used in bullet resistant armor and clothing for police and military personnel.
Dyneema® is produced in Heerlen (The Netherlands) and in Greenville, North Carolina (U.S.A.).
DSM Dyneema is also a partner in a high modulus polyethylene (HMPE) manufacturing joint
venture in Japan. Further information on DSM Dyneema is available at www.dyneema.com.
DSM
DSM creates innovative products and services in life sciences and materials sciences,
contributing to the quality of life. DSM’s products and services are used globally in a wide range
of markets and applications, supporting a healthier, more sustainable and enjoyable way of
living. End markets include human and animal nutrition and health, personal care,
pharmaceuticals, automotive, coatings and paint, electrics & electronics, life protection and
housing. The company strategy, Vision 2010 – Building on Strengths, focuses on accelerating
profitable and innovative growth of the company’s specialties portfolio. The key drivers of this
strategy are market-driven growth and innovation, an increased presence in emerging
economies and operational excellence. DSM has annual sales of almost EUR 9 billion and
employs some 22,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands,
with locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia. More information on DSM can
be found at www.dsm.com.