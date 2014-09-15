Eliminate the Impossible and Keep Yourself Cooler, Drier and More Comfortable with the Maxx-Dri Vest

The Maxx-Dri Ultra Comfort Vest (UCV) from 221B Tactical helps take care of two major concerns for those wearing ballistic vests. First, it keeps the ballistic vest from being in direct contact with your body, creating a space for fresh air to pass between the vest and your body. This leads to decreased perspiration and increased comfort. Having a sweat-soaked ballistic vest against your skin for hours on end is not only uncomfortable, but can also lead to dangerous rashes and skin infections. Perspiration has also been shown to degrade the integrity of the Kevlar fibers in a ballistic vest.

For many of us, not wearing a ballistic vest is not an option. It gives us that extra sense of security that we are going to make it home at the end of our tour of duty. However, the discomfort of wearing one, especially during the warm weather months, can be unbearable at times. That’s why we created the Maxx-Dri Ultra Comfort Vest (UCV).

Additionally, the Maxx-Dri UCV has a unique material and design that actually helps more evenly distribute the weight of a ballistic vest while being worn....making the vest feel up to 50% lighter. This not only increases comfort, but also helps in decreasing wearer fatigue.

About 221B Tactical

221b Tactical was founded on the principle that quality products, utilized by those who put their lives on the line every day for the sake of others, should not come with a high price tag. That is why we are committed to providing quality products that are durable and innovative…at an affordable price.

We recognize that Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and Military Professionals need the right attire and gear to get the job done right and get home safe. That is why all of our products are developed for, and field-tested by those who are actually on the front lines. We feel that providing products specifically designed for those who use them is…well…elementary!

The Maxx-Dri Vest undergarment (trademarked) helps keep law enforcement officers drier, more comfortable and less constricted while wearing their ballistic vest. This makes it less likely to remove the vest while on duty which keeps an officer safer! This increases his or her effectiveness which keeps everybody safer! At 221b Tactical our mission is to become the leader in tactical attire and gear, not in dollars made, but in the hearts of our customers. That is why we have committed to donating a portion of every purchase to organizations that support the families of fallen Police Officers, Fire Fighters and Military Personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice.