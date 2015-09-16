Former PPSS Group President Opens Own North American Body Armour Distribution Company Offering Unique and Cost Effective Safety Solutions

Former PPSS Group President, Bill Geraghty, is now able to offer the current National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified 0101.06 bullet resistant standard via his new venture.

Whitby, Ontario based Body Armour Canada has been set up in order to provide all levels of society the protection they require in order for themselves and their loved ones to be as safe as possible whether at work or not.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer the current NIJ 0101.06 standard to our customers instead of the old 0101.04 standard” comments Body Armour Canada CEO Bill Geraghty. “All of our products have one thing in common, which is the superb Kevlar XP™ bullet resistant panel”.

Body Armour Canada is the exclusive Canadian distributor for US based Tread Armament and Weaponry. The company sells online and encourages customers in the USA & UK to visit their website in order to take advantage of the current exchange rates.

“After 27 years of front line operational experience within military, law enforcement, intelligence and the private security sector we recognize the need for high quality, covert & overt, fully functional and reasonably priced bullet resistant vests; clothing; and, business accessories” states Bill Geraghty. “We are also fortunate to be able to offer vests and backpacks from Voodoo Tactical™, which have been fitted with bullet resistant panels made by Bullet Blocker®, as well as protective K9 vests”.

The company also sells bullet resistant backpacks and backpack inserts for students. “Whether we accept it or not we live in a society where there is a risk of random and life changing violence. Our schools practice active shooter incidences for a reason, which is that there is a potential for such an event to occur. We wish to be able to offer the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, the protection we hope they may never have to use”, says Mr. Geraghty.

For all enquiries, please call us on 289-314-7900, e-mail sales@bodyarmourcanada.com or visit www.bodyarmourcanada.com.