Point Blank Solutions Collaborates with DuPont Protection Technologies to Launch New NIJ .06 Body Armor Solutions Featuring DuPont™ Kevlar® XP ™

Pompano Beach, FL – Point Blank Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: PBSO.PK), a leader in the field of protective body armor, today announced a new line of high-performance ballistic armor systems, utilizing 100% DuPont™ Kevlar® XP™, a new patented woven fabric technology.

The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) has awarded Level IIIA certification for the Company’s KXPIIIA ballistic model which is available in both Point Blank Body Armor’s Hi-Lite XP™ and Protective Apparel Corporation of America’s (PACA) Perform XP™ models. These protective solutions are constructed of 100% Kevlar® XP™ and meet the most demanding requirements of global body armor standards while offering virtually the lightest weight protection available to law enforcement officers today.

Hi-Lite XP™ and Perform XP™ were developed in collaboration with DuPont Protection Technologies to protect against increased threat levels faced by officers and to deliver incredible bullet-stopping power under a variety of extreme field conditions (heat, humidity, cold, and mechanical wear). According to independent laboratory tests conducted by DuPont, Kevlar® XP™ consistently stops most bullets within the second or third layer of a ballistic panel. The remaining layers absorb the energy of the bullet and tests have shown that Kevlar® XP™ decreases back face signature (BFS) by 15% or more, thereby reducing potentially serious ballistic and trauma injuries. It is also up to 10% lighter than other commercially available technologies designed to defeat the most challenging NIJ Level IIIA ballistic threat -- the 44 Magnum.

These two body armor systems have more than satisfied NIJ’s .06 rigorous testing requirements for certification which for one, mandate increased test muzzle velocities for handgun caliber ammunition. Both systems are also engineered to protect against “special threats” ammunition including 9mm SXT 127 grain and FN 5.7x28, among others. Additionally, they successfully passed shot pattern and frequency requirements which have changed to include closer groupings (three shots in a four inch circle); impacts closer to the edge of the armor (two inches rather than three inches away); and 144 shots to be fired versus .04’s 48 shots.

“We continue to collaborate closely with partners and suppliers such as DuPont to integrate the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art materials and technologies into our ballistic systems,” stated Michael Foreman, SVP of Domestic and International Sales. “With new products coming to market, distributors and law enforcement agencies will receive the latest advancements from both Point Blank Body Armor and PACA. I look forward to growing our partnership with DuPont Protection Technologies, bringing together the strengths of two industry leaders.”

Providing the ultimate fusion of protection and comfort, Hi-Lite XP™ and Perform XP™ will be offered with new ergonomically enhanced carriers which provide greater range of motion, flexibility and adjustability. Point Blank’s ballistic engineers and garment design team have seamlessly integrated vital protective features such as the Company’s patented Self Suspending Ballistic System™ (SSBS) with several adaptive comfort features, designed to ensure comprehensive coverage that naturally flexes to the contours of the body for exceptional maneuverability.

“We have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Point Blank for years, partnering with them to develop the most advanced ballistic technologies for the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement community and various government agencies. This latest alliance is another significant opportunity to fulfill market requirements and continue to advance industry solutions,” said Dale Outhous, Global Marketing Leader, DuPont Protection Technologies.

