The U.S Armor Vest Kept a Philadelphia-Area Officer Alive

A Delaware County police officer is recovering after he was shot twice while responding to a report of a suicidal man with a gun early Sunday.

Ridley Park Police Officer Marc Hanly was shot in his chest and leg by the suicidal man just before 1 a.m. as he and four other officers responded to a call at the Mohawk Manor Apartments in Norwood, according to wire reports.

“The officer was saved by his U.S. Armor bulletproof vest,” Norwood Police Chief Mark DelVecchio told the Delaware County Daily Times. “He is OK. He is in stable condition at Crozer Chester Medical Center.”

Hanly has since been released. He was sent home Saturday afternoon, Ridley Park police confirmed.

The alleged shooter was shot in the elbow by police and surrendered after barricading himself inside an apartment for about two hours, according to The Daily Times. The man, who police did not immediately identify, was reportedly taken to Taylor Hospital for treatment.

Hanly also serves as chief of Collingdale Fire Co. No. 1, officials said. The volunteer fire company on Sunday issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery.