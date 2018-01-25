Axon announces world class speaker line-up for 2018 Accelerate user conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced the speaker line-up for Axon Accelerate 2018. Axon’s third annual user conference will feature more than 80 sessions with 86 speakers and takes place June 5-7 in Scottsdale, Ariz. To learn more, visit www.acceleratepolicing.com.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will deliver the keynote speech for conference attendees on June 6. Other notable speakers at the conference include:

– The Head of Social Media from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department: How to Handle Crisis Communications on Social Media

– T.J. Smith, Chief of Media Relations for the Baltimore Police Department: Body-Worn Camera Discipline: How Rules Are Enforced; and Transparency vs. Privacy: When and How to Release Body-Worn Camera Footage

– Sergeant Chris Scallon from the Norfolk Police Department: The Impact of Emotional and Psychological Trauma in Policing: Understanding, Awareness, Resiliency, and Support

– Detective Constable Sandra Wood and Superintendent Adrian Hutchinson from The London Metropolitan Police Services: London MET Gamification Study

“It takes hard work, dedication and a lot of training for law enforcement to be the best at what they do,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “At this year’s Accelerate, we’re bringing together the world’s leading experts in technology, public safety, training, policy, communications and more for a one-of-a-kind event.”

Axon Accelerate is open to all global public safety professionals. Attendees can customize their conference agenda by selecting from more than 80 sessions over the two-day conference.

Attendees may also enroll in certification courses being held on June 7. A variety of courses allow attendees to become qualified experts on specific Axon tools including redaction, reporting, case sharing, and hardware troubleshooting. To sign up for certification courses please visit www.acceleratepolicing.com.

