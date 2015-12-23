Axon Launches Holiday Campaign To Celebrate Law Enforcement and Other Individuals Working Toward Building Stronger Communities

SEATTLE − Axon, a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and the global leader in body cameras and digital evidence management tools for law enforcement, has launched #WhyIServe, a campaign aimed at celebrating individuals who are making a difference in their communities through service. Strong, safe communities depend on the active involvement and commitment of many who choose to serve, from police officers to teachers to community volunteers. The campaign is timed with the holiday season and seeks to promote greater understanding of the impact of service.

The feature story for the #WhyIServe launch focuses on a county sheriff’s deputy from outside of Seattle, Washington. Deputy Ricardo Cueva shares his inspirational story, explaining why he tries to help his community as a police officer. Other stories include local heroes from Washington, DC to Dallas, Texas. More stories can be found at whyiserve.co.

“We are launching #WhyIServe to promote understanding of the critical impact service has on making our communities safer and better, said Luke Larson, President of TASER International. “By sharing stories of individuals who dedicate their lives to service and focusing not just on what they do, but why they do it, we hope to celebrate their work and inspire others to serve.”

Participating in this effort is simple:

Go to whyiserve.co to learn more about the campaign Choose your favorite social channel (FB, Twitter, or Instagram) Post a photo along with a story (as little as 1 sentence or as much as a novel) about why you serve Include the hashtag #WhyIServe in your post Share this campaign with anyone whose service has made an impact on your life and encourage them to participate

#WhyIServe is an initiative launched by Axon, the leader in body-worn cameras and digital evidence management technology, as part of its mission to promote safer, stronger communities. The campaign is engaging nonprofits, community leaders, law enforcement officers and others from all walks of life in a common understanding of the importance of public service.

About Axon:

Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform. From body cameras and dash cameras to digital evidence management tools, we arm officers with great capabilities to help them focus on policing. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. More than 159,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER and Axon are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., which are registered in the US and in other countries.

