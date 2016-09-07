Axon Public Safety Canada Inc. partners with Canadian Centre of Public Safety Excellence

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI — Axon Public Safety Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and the global leader in digital evidence management solutions with the leading body-worn camera, today announced a ground breaking partnership with the Canadian Centre of Public Safety Excellence (CCPSE). The one-of-a-kind training centre, which combines skill-based competencies and academically sound curriculum, delivers the most up-to-date training to law enforcement and public safety officials. The partnership will provide the CCSPE with access to a wide range of technology including Axon body-worn cameras and the Canadian cloud-based digital evidence management platform, Evidence.com.

“We are excited to be entering into this partnership with Axon Public Safety Canada,” Chief Edgar Macleod, Executive Director of the CCPSE, stated. “Axon is the world leader in digital evidence management and has worked for years to build a solid Canadian-based team and relationships with groups such as the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, who I am proud to have served as its president. This partnership can provide our students with cutting edge technology and tools to greatly enhance their learning experience at the Atlantic Police Academy. While the CCSPE never endorses private sector products and services, we recognize that Axon is an outstanding partner for the law enforcement community in Canada and internationally.”

“We are extremely pleased to enter into this partnership with such an outstanding Canadian academic institution,” said Axon’s Canadian Country Manager, Vishal Dhir. “By supporting their innovative training and exercise programs with our Axon body cameras and digital evidence management solutions, their students will enter the policing world with an enhanced understanding of the future of law enforcement technology.”

CCSPSE in partnership with Axon will host a regional training event at their facility this fall. The event will showcase the “cutting edge” public safety products and services.

Axon Public Safety Canada creates connected technologies for protecting truth in public safety. In addition to their cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, Evidence.com, they provide the following technological solutions as part of their connected ecosystem:



Mobility solutions via Axon Capture Axon View



In-car video via Axon Fleet



Interview room video via Axon Interview



Evidence sharing with Crown Prosecutors via Axon Prosecutor



Integrated wireless connectivity for video and Smart Weapons via Axon Signal



Proprietary video playback via Axon Convert



Forensic Analysis via Axon Five Axon Detect

The CCPSE is an integrative partnership between Holland College's Atlantic Police Academy and Slemon Park Corporation. A one-of-a-kind training centre, it combines skill-based competencies, academically sound curriculum and state of the art physical infrastructure. All of the programs and training courses are delivered by experienced staff, who have worked closely with a variety of public safety agencies to develop, design and deliver the most up to date training that meets or exceeds industry standards.



