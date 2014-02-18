Digital Ally FirstVu HD Body Worn Cameras Newest Addition to EPD Uniforms

The Evansville Police Department has issued Digital Ally body worn cameras to all of their officers who work in patrol and uniformed specialty units.

In conjunction with the cameras being issued, the department has crafted a policy that governs their usage. Officers will be using the cameras when they are performing official police functions. That includes self-initiated activities and dispatched runs.

The videos will be uploaded on a secure server and can be used in criminal and

internal investigations. Officers can only access their videos to view them and to label them for future reference.

