Digital Ally, Inc. Introduces the New FirstVu™ Wearable Digital Video System and Photographic Camera

FirstVu™ is a professional, weather resistant digital audio/video system and digital camera for Law Enforcement, Security and other documentation use. FirstVu is designed for versatility and may be mounted or attached to clothing with a wide array of options. The lightweight system is small enough to fit in a pocket and does not require any external wires or additional components.

The Digital Ally FirstVu™ records wide angle video and audio or photographs evidence from the officer’s point of view, wherever the job requires, day or night. Useful meta data is also recorded, including date/time, important marked events, officer IDs, event and case numbers.

FirstVu™ simultaneously records to secure internal memory to ensure chain of custody and evidence integrity as well as convenient, removable Secure Digital (SD) cards that may easily be viewed on standard systems. The camera comes standard with 8GB redundant memory, but may be upgraded. It also features a covert mode with vibrating notifications, Infra-Red illumination, user selectable Pre-Event Recording to capture the action before activating record, a rechargeable battery for up to four hours of operation, full VGA (640 x 480) video at 30 fps, 2MP still photos, and much more.

For more information, contact Digital Ally, Inc. at 913-814-7774, toll-free at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.