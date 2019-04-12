El Dorado Police Choose PatrolEyes MAX body cameras

El Dorado, KS The El Dorado P.D. has made the decision to equip officers with PatrolEyes MAX body cameras. El Dorado is located in south-central Kansas, resting along the banks of the Walnut River. The department serves roughly 13,000 residents with a department size of nearly 30 officers.

Deputy Chief Chad Young expressed that the decision for MAX cameras was made after a discussion with a PatrolEyes representative regarding specific department needs. Young stated his hope was for “a financially effective solution to help the city maintain it’s equipment needs, while still providing safe and effective enforcement duties”.

PatrolEyes is unique in that they provide cost-effective plans tailored to each individual department. Regardless of department size or financial barriers, PatrolEyes can provide affordable and reliable equipment, management and storage solutions. PatrolEyes CEO Mike Gramza states “We understand that most departments, especially smaller ones will face obstacles when implementing a body camera program. We simply never want to see departments forced with the decision to go without cameras or abandon a body camera program due to associated cost. We do everything we can to provide options to departments with affordable and customizable features on our devices, storage and camera management. ” Chief young stated that no grant funds were used for the cameras. Instead, they would be using a portion of their “in-car camera fund” to additionally purchase the MAX body cameras.

The PatrolEyes MAX is the highest resolution camera released by PatrolEyes; who specializes in body-worn cameras built specifically for law enforcement. Multiple resolution and frame rate settings offer customizable video and photo capture quality up to 2K. With the press of a single button, recording can start even when the camera is turned off. Every moment is in the frame and in focus, with a 140-degree wide angle lens. Recording can transition well into low light and darkness with MAX’s auto infrared feature. Night vision range is 30ft, with the ability to adjust IR sensitivity settings. A built-in LCD allows the user to review videos, photos or audio recordings in the field. MAX’s EIS (Advanced Image Stabilization) assists the device in maintaining steady shots, especially when users are in movement such as foot pursuit. MAX cameras can last long beyond an average shift. The built-in lithium battery has a recording life up to 14 hours and 18 hours standby. Built-in GPS saves video location data while MAX films. This data is integrated with maps through included software and provides even more priceless facts to evidence collection. Video overlay text includes date, time and ID stamps. These secure watermarks are locked and tamperproof to camera operators. An included drop-in charging station can also transfer data from the camera to the desired location. Transferred camera files are well organized and include their own unique device ID and log files, making it quick and easy to find the evidence you are looking for. The body of MAX is built for optimal performance while being waterproof, lightweight and drop proof up to 10 feet.

The PatrolEyes Digital Evidence Management 2.0 is a complete solution to asset management. Simply connect your camera to your PC and the software will do the rest! The software will automatically upload and remove the footage from the camera to either your local storage server or networked storage. The software allows you to add tags, comments and assign categories to the files and even mark files with an importance rating. Watch the new DEMS 2.0 Software in action HERE.