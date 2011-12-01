Four New Agencies Purchase TASER AXON On-Officer Digital Video Systems and EVIDENCE.COM Service

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc, a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced that it received four orders for its innovative evidence capture and management platform. These orders for the TASER AXON™ on-officer camera system and EVIDENCE.com™ storage and management service include the Wichita Police Department (KS), University of Central Florida Police Department (FL), Tonganoxie Police Department (KS), and the Tieton Police Department (WA).

“Law enforcement agencies are seeking new measures to provide a return on investment for their communities,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “By employing our AXON on-officer cameras with its EVIDENCE.COM management service solution, agencies are becoming more efficient while resolving the challenging issues of improving transparency with the community and ultimately saving taxpayer dollars,” concluded Smith.

These orders collectively represent approximately $176,000 in revenue recognized over one to three-year terms and are expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2011.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,575 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 81,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 241,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

