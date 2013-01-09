Introducing the Digital Ally FirstVu™ HD Officer-Worn Video System

Since their inception, many body cameras have had limitations that made them difficult for law enforcement entities to fully utilize them. To answer these concerns, Digital Ally used direct input from officers to develop the FirstVu™ HD. The system is comprised of a small 1.75” camera and a separate, thin 2.75” x 4” recording module which may be securely mounted together or separately for more versatile body, vehicle and other mounting options.

The FirstVu™ HD weighs a mere 4 oz. and features a user-replaceable battery designed to outlast a full shift, wide 136° horizontal field of view, detailed 720p HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), a minimum of 16 hrs. recording time at the highest quality setting, enhanced low light sensitivity for night recording, up to 30 sec. pre-event recording to capture the events that transpired before pressing record, Instant Record ON from stand-by mode, easy one-button operation, date/time stamp, marks (important events during a recording), vibrating covert mode, non-proprietary AVI videos, secure USB access for downloading recordings or applying software upgrades, ruggedized and weather-resistant casing, evidence security and more.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of wearable video systems; in-car video systems; waterproof video systems for motorcycles, boats, or any other motorized vehicle; LIDAR handheld speed enforcement guns; and a digital video flashlight camera. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.