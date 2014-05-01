Kustom Signals Launches File Management Solution Tailored for Small Agencies

Lenexa, KS - Kustom Signals, Inc. announced that it is releasing the next phase of its popular file management system, Eyewitness Data Vault (EDV), which was launched in September 2013. Eyewitness Data Vault Lite (EDV Lite) is specifically designed for smaller installations of Kustom in-car and body worn video systems that only utilize manual file transfer.

EDV Lite offers the same intuitive look and feel as Eyewitness Data Vault, and retains an impressive list of powerful and popular features such as file ingestion, search, play, burn and export, as well as a comprehensive Admin package that controls which features are accessible to each user. Should Agency needs grow, EDV Lite is fully upgradable to Eyewitness Data Vault which supports wireless file transfer.

Agencies can easily self-install EDV Lite on existing computer hardware – no IT expertise is needed. Basic operation can be mastered in a matter of minutes.

“We developed EDV last year to address the needs of departments with comprehensive, complex requirements”, said Stephanie West, Kustom Signals’ President. “It was a natural progression to extend our file management platform to address agencies who desired the optimal user interface of EDV yet didn’t need the comprehensive feature set. EDV Lite provides a very affordable back office solution that is ideal for agencies who just want a simple, reliable way to manage their digital evidence files.”

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc. a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour surveying and asset management product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.