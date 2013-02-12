Laramie PD, Lone Tree PD and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office to Deploy AXON Flex and EVIDENCE.com

TASER Expands Software Development with Additional Office in Bellevue, WA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple new deployments of AXON Flex™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.com that are expected to ship in the first quarter. TASER also opened its third software development office in Bellevue, WA.

Significant new AXON Flex and EVIDENCE.com deployments:

Additional agencies deploying AXON Flex and/or EVIDENCE.com:

“AXON Flex and EVIDENCE.com continues to see strong adoption by agencies of all sizes,” said Jason Droege, General Manager of Video and Cloud. “To support the continued growth of EVIDENCE.com, we are proud to announce the opening of our new Bellevue, WA office to expand our software development team beyond Santa Barbara and Scottsdale. With the tremendous amount of technical talent in the area, we see significant strategic value for TASER to have a Seattle-area presence. Our EVIDENCE.com story is very compelling for people who want to make a direct impact on the products they build and solve problems that make a real difference in the world,” concluded Droege.

