Montgomery County Deploys Axon Body Cameras with Evidence.com From TASER

SEATTLE, W A, − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced large orders of its Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com solution, a back-end digital evidence management system. These orders were received in the second quarter of 2015 and shipped in the second quarter or expected to ship in the third quarter of 2015. “We’re continuing to see accelerated adoption of our Axon platform as more police forces choose our best-in-class body cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com,” says Rick Smith, CEO and Founder of TASER. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to work with members of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, like Montgomery County, who are thought leaders in public safety and driving positive change for safer communities.” Large orders were received from the following domestic agencies.

• Portsmouth Police Department (VA): 220 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com

• Montgomery County Police Department (MD): 160 Axon Flex and Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

• Ventura Police Department (CA): 90 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Kauai Police Department (HI): 105 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

• Rochester Police Department (MN): 100 Axon Body cameras with three years of Evidence.com

• Gardena Police Department (CA): 100 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Pleasanton Police Department (CA): 86 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Ithaca Police Department (NY): 70 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• University of Arizona Police Department (AZ): 58 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

• Staunton Police Department (VA): 50 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Anaheim Police Department (CA): 50 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP, add-on order

• University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill (NC): 50 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Norfolk Police Department (VA): 30 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

TASER’s Axon cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to Evidence.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the Axon video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

Evidence.com helps law enforcement capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading Axon body-worn video cameras. Evidence.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. Evidence.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

There have been several studies conducted recently on the positive effects body-worn cameras can have on a police force and community. These studies include a year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department that showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s Axon flex cameras. The San Diego Police Department also released a report showing the use of Axon body-worn cameras resulted in a 41% drop in complaints, 60% drop in total allegations and a 47% decline in “personal body” force by officers. The use of pepper spray was also reduced by 31%. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of Axon cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps.