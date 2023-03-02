Torrance Police Department signs on to receive software for BWC review

TORRANCE, Calif., — The Torrance Police Department has executed a contract with Truleo to leverage software for automated body-worn camera (BWC) review. With Truleo, the Torrance Police Department will automatically review 100% of their BWC footage, reducing the administrative burden of the department’s officers, sergeants, and staff.

With Truleo, the Torrance Police Department will review approximately 63,000 hours of BWC footage per year based on their 227 sworn officers. By using Truleo to review this BWC footage–impossible to fully review manually–the Torrance Police Department will increase efficiency and transparency across the department. The software will enable the department to generate transcripts of officer interactions, search for keywords and phrases within those transcripts, and surface and review specific events.

The Torrance Police Department serves the City of Torrance in Los Angeles County, California. The City of Torrance is home to approximately 143,600 residents and is located south of Santa Monica and Los Angeles and northwest of Long Beach.

Truleo, founded in 2021, enables review of police BWC footage using artificial intelligence. Truleo worked with FBI National Academy alumni to build the models that help agencies promote best practices and train officers.

Truleo has already begun deployment of its software to the Torrance Police Department and looks forward to supporting the department in its mission and goals for the coming year.

About Truleo:

