VISTA™ HD Wearable Camera Announced by WatchGuard at IACP 2014

VISTA™ is the brand new HD wearable camera announced by WatchGuard at the 2014 IACP Show in Orlando, FL. Keeping step with their industry-leading In-Car Video platforms, WatchGuard has again engineered the most advanced, ultra-rugged and easy to use solution for law enforcement.

VISTA incorporates the very best video technologies available including HD resolution, Ultra-Wide Dynamic Range technology, adjustable lens, 130º wide angle field-of-view, Record-After-the-Fact® and extra-long battery life to last an entire shift with superior video and audio. In the back office, WatchGuard has integrated VISTA with their 4RE® in-car video system and Evidence Library™ to make evidence search and management easier than ever.

Pre-orders start in December 2014. Contact WatchGuard at 800-605-6734 for more information.

Features

• Ultra-Rugged, Fully Submersible Waterproof Design

• Transfer/Charging Base Provides “Dock & Go” Convenience

• 9 Hours Of Continuous HD Recording On A Single Charge

• Integrates With Evidence Library And 4RE In-Car Video Systems

• The Easiest Camera To Use And Understand

• Record-After-The-Fact Provides the Ultimate Safety Net

• Exceptional Quick-Release Mounting Hardware

Learn more at www.watchguardvideo.com/vista.