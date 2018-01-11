WatchGuard capitalizes on demand to integrate ‘best-in-breed’ law enforcement systems appoints Joe VanSchuyver to lead professional services group

ALLEN, Texas — WatchGuard, Inc. (“WatchGuard”), the leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement, announced the appointment of Joe VanSchuyver to Vice President, WatchGuard Professional Services Group, capitalizing on market demand for leading system manufacturers to provide paths for integrating their offerings with the various software applications used by law enforcement.

“Law Enforcement agencies, like companies in the private sector, select manufacturers who are the best in their respective category, and do so with the reasonable expectation that the manufacturer will provide some level of integration with adjacent applications the agency uses every day to advance the judicial process,” said Steve Coffman, WatchGuard President and COO. “Until now, their only option has been to lean on independent software integrators to do the work, and only with the cooperation of the manufacturers. This is the primary driver for the establishment of the professional services group and the appointment of Joe VanSchuyver.”

In his new role, Joe will lead a team of developers, test engineers and deployment technicians charged with delivering customer-requested outcomes that exist outside the boundaries of the standard product, as well as overseeing the deployment of customized and non-customized systems, added Coffman.

VanSchuyver, previously Director of Technical Services at WatchGuard, has over 27 years of experience in Information Technology, collected from a diverse set of industries including military, internet services and construction. He’s an expert in architecture, infrastructure, networks and information systems. His career includes a decade of experience designing and managing large scale enterprise systems for Fortune 500 companies, such as Centex Corporation (purchased by Pulte); and the Chief Technology Officer position at Ticket Master’s Match.com division. VanSchuyver has been awarded a patent for a security evaluation and testing system, and is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy.

About WatchGuard

WatchGuard is the leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement. Our products include in-car video systems and body-worn cameras along with evidence management software. Our solutions increase transparency and accountability, improve trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, reduce agency liability and advance the judicial process. We have supplied our products to approximately one-third of all law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.