WatchGuard Video Expands Executive Team: Appoints Marketing Leader Brian Kirkham

Executive appointed to increase brand awareness and market reach for law enforcement in-car and body-worn video systems

DALLAS, Texas – WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, has appointed Brian Kirkham as Vice President of Marketing. The appointment follows closely behind the announcement of Aditya Srivastava, who joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering in June 2015.

“We’re building an executive team of exceptional individuals who will lead WatchGuard along the high-growth path we’ve set, and are currently experiencing,” said WatchGuard President Steve Coffman. “Brian brings a deep understanding of the public safety market and how to effectively reach prospective agencies with our message and portfolio. He has nearly three decades of experience leading marketing, sales and training organizations–all of which will be applied to helping us enhance the overall experience for our clients.”

Kirkham joins WatchGuard from Tait Communications, where he spent five years in regional and global leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of Global Marketing. Prior to Tait, he held leadership positions at Tektronix Communications, Anritsu Company, JDSU (formerly Acterna) and Memorex Telex.

“I’m excited to bring my skills to WatchGuard and honored to be in a position of service to the men and women of law enforcement,” said Kirkham. “The people at WatchGuard understand the importance of what they’re doing and take joy in supporting their clients and the community.”

Kirkham earned his undergraduate degree in telecommunications from Ball State University and serves as a mentor for The Dallas Entrepreneur Center. While with Tait Communications, a New Zealand-based firm, Kirkham received three national marketing awards from the New Zealand Marketing Association for Best Export Marketing (2015 and 2014) and Best Technology Marketing (2014).

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer for law enforcement video systems, helps agencies capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products: Panoramic X2™ and 4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn HD cameras and Record-After-the-Fact™ technology. WatchGuard supplies one-third of U.S. and Canadian agencies and holds 14 patents or applications.