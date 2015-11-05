WatchGuard Video Receives Dallas Top 100 Award for 4th Time

WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, was honored at the city’s most venerated celebration of entrepreneurial success, the Dallas 100™ Awards, on Wednesday, November 4 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. This is the fourth time WatchGuard has received the award that honors the ingenuity, commitment and perseverance of the fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial businesses in the Dallas area.

“WatchGuard continues to be blessed in all areas of our business,” said Robert Vanman, WatchGuard Video founder, CEO and recognized visionary in the law enforcement video systems industry. “Our exceptional growth is the result of our clients rewarding our hard work in delivering the highest quality integrated in-car and body-worn video systems, and the city providing a business-friendly environment in which to do so.”

For 25 years, SMU Cox has annually ranked the top 100 Dallas entrepreneurial companies based on sales growth over a designated period. The data analysis performed by the accounting firm BKD CPAs and Advisors determines the top company for 2015 based on the largest percent sales increase and absolute dollar growth for 2012 to 2014.

About WatchGuard Video:

WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, helps agencies capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products: Panoramic X2™4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn HD cameras. WatchGuard supplies one-third of law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada and has nine issued and ten patents pending.