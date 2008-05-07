Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) Gears Up for the 2008 OLETC Mock Prison Riots

http://www.etgi.us/

Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) is gearing up for Office of Law Enforcement Technology Commercialization’s (OLETC) 2008 Mock Prison Riot which scheduled for May 11-14th, on the grounds of the former West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, WV.

The Mock Prison Riot is annual event that is hosted by OLETC, the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the National Corrections and Law Enforcement Training and Technology Center (NCLETTC) and the West Virginia High Technology Consortium Foundation (WVHTCF) that focuses on the showcasing of emerging corrections and law enforcement technologies and to give corrections officers and tactical team members an opportunity to use and evaluate emerging technologies in riot training scenarios.

The event helps determine the effectiveness of the technologies by placing them in realistic situations and allows for suggestions for modification of the technologies. It also provides corrections personnel from throughout the country significant training on how to best approach and handle a riot situation. Corrections officials from all over the world, including the West Virginia Division of Corrections, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Federal Bureau of Prisons, The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Her Majesty’s Prison in London, England, have participated in the event.

ETGI has been involved with Mock Prison Riots since its inception nearly 12 years ago. This year ETGI will be showcasing several proprietary technologies to be used in multiple scenarios during the Mock Prison Riot. These technologies will include: The Direct-Link 007 Series Crisis Response System with Tactical Remote Unit, the Direct-Link LifeLine™ Series Crisis Response System, the Wireless Remote Audio Perimeter Sharing (WRAPS™) System, and the Range Hailer™ Wireless Communications System. In addition to these technologies, ETGI has also made arrangements with RedMan® Training Gear to have multiple Disturbance Resolution, Weapon Defense System (WDS), and Tradition XP protective suits available to enhance the safety of scenario participants and role-players.

To learn more about the OLETC Mock Prison Riots as well as to download videos and images of previous riots, please visit: http://www.oletc.org/riot/index.html. For additional information regarding ETGI proprietary technologies and RedMan Training Gear, please visit: www.etgi.us.