ETGI to Sponsor National Tactical Officer Association Members “Night on the Town”
Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) invites ALL National Tactical Officer Association (NTOA) attending the 24th Annual NTOA Conference in Milwaukee, WI to join them for a “Night Out on the Town” at McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill.
On Wednesday Sept. 16th from 5:00-9:00pm NTOA members who go to McGuillycuddy’s Bar & Grill will enjoy the following:
Complimentary Raffle Prizes: Duty gear, Miller Brewing Co. & Harley Davidson promotional merchandise, MP3 players, and the Grand Prize Intruder Tactical Entry Ram ($369.00 value).
Food Specials: $1.00 Hot Dogs, $3.00 Brats & Burgers
Drink Specials: $5.00 Pitchers & $1.50 Taps of Miller Genuine Draft and Lite; $2.00 Miller MGD, Lite, and High-Life Bottles
McGuillycuddy’s Bar & Grill is a huge 3-level bar that features a friendly atmosphere, indoor and outdoor patio seating, pool tables/darts, multiple big screen TVs, and is conveniently located only blocks away from the Hyatt Regency (host hotel) on Milwaukee’s famous Water St. For additional information and directions, please email info@etgi.us or contact ETGI directly at 800-873-2872.
NOTE: A free wristband is required for food and drink specials. Wristbands are available for pick-up at ETGI’s booth #119 or at McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill the day of the event when you present your law enforcement ID. Please drink responsibly.