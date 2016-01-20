SILYNX Announces the Release of the CLARUS XPR and CLARUS FX2 Tactical Headset Systems

ROCKVILLE, Maryland – Silynx Communications (Silynx), a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems, announces the expansion of its CLARUS product line, the industry’s’ smallest and lightest tactical hearing protection and communications headsets. To meet the needs of law enforcement, security, and industrial professionals requiring quality hearing protection and communications capabilities, Silynx has dedicated specific efforts to offer lower cost systems that still maintain the same level of quality and reliability in the CLARUS XPR and CLARUS FX2.

The CLARUS XPR and CLARUS FX2 each incorporates the proprietary Silynx in-ear microphone, which eliminates the need for an external mic that would add additional weight to the system. Each headset system is based around the widely fielded, highly integrated, lightweight push-to-talk CLARUS control box that has become exceedingly popular with operators around the world. These headset systems protect against impulse and steady-state noise, while enabling the user to hear ambient noises, via “hear-thru” functionality, thereby maintaining 360° situational awareness.

Each system is equipped with a standard fixed in-ear headset and the CLARUS FX2 incorporates a fixed connector to the radio. The CLARUS XPR adds modularity to the system with a standard quick disconnect connector (QDC) on the radio lead, providing compatibility with almost any tactical radio by simply switching out the radio adaptor cable (available from Silynx). The CLARUS XPR can also be configured with an optional QDC on the headset lead and/or an optional adaptor to handle simultaneous connection to a radio and mobile phone.

Now available in the retail market, the CLARUS XPR and CLARUS FX2 are sure to become the primary alternative for serious operators. Other industries that depend on two-way communication will also take note as the affordability of these new systems make each one an excellent option for security, hospitality, and industrial workers as well.

The CLARUS FX2 is offered at an MSRP of just $375.00, while the CLARUS XPR is offered at an MSRP of only $495.00 for the standard configuration.

