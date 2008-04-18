AT&T and Federal Signal Introduce First-Responder Notification and Interoperable Communications System

System Alerts and Connects Public Safety Professionals and First Responders Regardless of Communications Device

SAN ANTONIO — AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) today announced an agreement to provide a technology platform for public safety. The platform enables instant first-responder notification and interoperable communications across a broad range of communications devices in a crisis situation.

AT&T will offer the Federal Signal Codespear SmartMsg Communications Suite, the first to be offered by a network services company. The solution makes mission-critical communications easier, faster and less expensive with a software-based platform that connects disparate public safety agencies during emergency situations. Agencies are connected on a broad range of telephone, wireless, pager, two-way radio and other communications devices anytime and anywhere.

AT&T and Federal Signal will host a free online seminar for state and local governments on national preparedness guidelines and capabilities-based planning. The seminar will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 16, and will include a discussion of planning activities, performance measures and metrics for interoperable communications and first-responder alert notification. Participants can get more information about the seminar and register at http://www.corp.att.com/stateandlocal/docs/Interop_comm.pdf.

This Codespear SmartMsg Communications Suite addresses the needs of state and local governments and allows health care organizations to notify emergency personnel and first responders on demand, regardless of location, device or connection. The suite also provides streaming video capabilities and allows participants to monitor video from remote sources.

“In a crisis situation, the last thing you want to worry about is how to get everyone on one communications platform so that they can work together to respond to and recover from the incident,” said Roman Pacewicz, senior vice president, AT&T Business Marketing.

“By connecting people, data and diverse systems with a solution that can be implemented in minutes, emergency services personnel can immediately share information that will help protect people, property and the environment,” said David R. McConnaughey, president of Federal Signal’s Safety and Security Systems Group.

The Platform in Action

SmartMsg serves as the nerve center of a crisis situation to deliver secure interoperable communications, first-responder notification, incident management and execution, security and event monitoring, business continuity planning and cross-agency data collaboration. This system can be deployed rapidly in stationary and mobile configurations, occupies a small and agile footprint and operates on both AC and DC power.

To provide reliable and effective communications during time-sensitive situations, SmartMsg uses multiple means of notifying users, including e-mail and voice-based messages to subscribers’ wired and wireless phones. The application enables first-responder notification with fully integrated two-way voice, data and video communications, plus data sharing between any agency or jurisdiction, regardless of the communications device or system.

“Our Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management uses the SmartMsg Communications Suite to enhance communications and streamline emergency response to better protect our citizens of Wayne County,” said Robert Ficano, Wayne County, Mich., executive. “SmartMsg enables us to reach our first responders through its robust notification platform in addition to providing two-way interoperable communications between disparate devices used by our first responders. As a customer of AT&T and Federal Signal Codespear, we are excited to see the two companies join forces to build the next generation of emergency communications solutions.”

The SmartMsg Communications Suite is available to governmental agencies and health care organizations through their AT&T account managers. Interested state and local governmental agencies can visit http://www.corp.att.com/stateandlocal/contact.html for more information; federal governmental agencies can go to http://www.corp.att.com/gov/care/; health care, EMT or ambulatory providers can visit http://www.corp.att.com/healthcare/contact.html.

For more information about AT&T solutions for the governmental market, including state and local, please visit http://www.corp.att.com/stateandlocal/. For health care, visit http://www.corp.att.com/healthcare/. For educational institutions, please visit http://www.corp.att.com/edu/.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in advancing security and well-being for communities and workplaces around the world. The company designs and manufactures a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and airport customers. Federal Signal’s portfolio of trusted, high-priority products include Bronto aerial devices, Elgin and Ravo street sweepers, E-ONE fire apparatus, Federal Signal safety and security systems, Guzzler industrial vacuums, Jetstream waterblasters and Vactor sewer cleaners. In addition, the company operates consumable industrial tooling businesses. Federal Signal was founded in 1901 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. http://www.federalsignal.com/.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a premier communications holding company. Its subsidiaries and affiliates, AT&T operating companies, are the providers of AT&T services in the United States and around the world. Among their offerings are the world’s most advanced IP-based business communications services and the nation’s leading wireless, high speed Internet access and voice services. In domestic markets, AT&T is known for the directory publishing and advertising sales leadership of its Yellow Pages and YELLOWPAGES.COM organizations, and the AT&T brand is licensed to innovators in such fields as communications equipment. As part of its three-screen integration strategy, AT&T is expanding its TV entertainment offerings. Additional information about AT&T Inc. and the products and services provided by AT&T subsidiaries and affiliates is available at http://www.att.com/.

