Mesquite (TX) Police Department Orders 200 TASER X2 ECDs

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission orders 162 TASER X26 ECDs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced two orders for its new TASER X2 electronic control device (ECD) and a significant order for its TASER X26 ECD.

TASER received the first order from the Mesquite Police Department (TX) for 200 TASER X2 ECDs, 2,830 Smart cartridges and various related accessories. The TASER X2 was launched in 2011 as TASER’s next generation ECD which provides a second shot capability, charge metering for improved safety, Trilogy logs with detailed firing and electrical pulse information, automatic shut off ability, compatibility with TASERCam HD color high definition video camera system and free data upload access to TASER’s Evidence.com secure, cloud based data storage and management solution.

The second order received is from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FL) for 162 TASER X26 ECDs with extended warranties, 660 TASER cartridges and various related accessories.

The third order received is from an unnamed international customer for 91 TASER X2 ECDs with extended warranties, 583 TASER cartridges and various related accessories. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

The above orders are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2012.

LINKS

TASER on Twitter

TASER on Facebook

TASER X2 ECD Photos

TASER X26 ECD Photos

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,700 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 87,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 244,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, X26™, X2™, Smart™ cartridges are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.