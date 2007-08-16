APCO Applauds FCC for 700 MHz Order

Washington, DC—The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International today applauded the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their Second Report and Order in the 700 MHz proceeding. The order, released on August 10, provides for a nationwide, interoperable broadband network that is designed, built, and maintained to meet public safety requirements.

“APCO International thanks and congratulates Chairman Martin, his fellow Commissioners and their staff, as well as the hard-working staff of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, for the incredible effort that went into this order,” APCO International President Willis Carter said. “We are still analyzing the specific details of the document, but we fully support the FCC’s core decisions and the critical steps taken to promote a nationwide public safety broadband network.”

About APCO International

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. APCO International serves the professional needs of its 15,000 members worldwide by creating a platform for setting professional standards, addressing professional issues and providing education, products and services for people who manage, operate, maintain and supply the communications systems used by police, fire and emergency medical dispatch agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.apcointl.org.