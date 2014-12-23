Blind Ski Program Integrates Wireless Mics from Pryme

Volunteer ski instructor Steve Paige is using Pryme Radio Products technology for his Specialized Adaptive Skiing Program (SASP) for blind skiers in Utah.

Paige has taught more than 50 blind individuals during the past five years. Students include war veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project, as well as young children as part of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Upon arrival, students are outfitted with ski equipment and a headset. Using Pryme’s Gladiator SPM-1500 throat microphone to provide vocal directions to his students’ headsets, Paige guides his students around other skiers and objects down the hill.

Paige said that the throat microphone has “revolutionized” the way in which lessons are taught as well as experienced. “In the old days, an instructor would be in front of the blind skier clearing the way as they came down the hill, which is ridiculous because they would be yelling and bringing unwanted attention … the experience would be pretty negative,” he said “But with the microphone, I can talk calmly and instruct them as I follow behind.”

The throat mic was specifically designed to overcome the challenges presented in high-noise environments. The unit picks up sound directly from the user’s vocal cords via dual mic elements, which eliminate the throat location placement issues often found when using single-element products. Ambient noise disruptions, such as high winds experienced at the top of the slopes or while skiing downhill, are nonexistent, critical when considering that the student’s safety is dependent upon clear and effective audio instructions.