COPsync Announces Pharr Police Department Joins COPsync Network

Hundreds of new officers slated to join the COPsync Network

DALLAS, Texas - COPsync, Inc. announced that the Pharr Police Department has agreed to join the COPsync information sharing network.

According to Marty Cummins, COPsync Vice President of Sales, “The Pharr Police Department has become the 5th agency in Hidalgo County, a key Texas-Mexico border county in the war on drugs, and the 8th new agency this month to join the COPsync network. These new agencies, comprising over 260 officers, will now be able to access in real-time at the point of incident adjudicated law enforcement information from TCIC and NCIC and non-adjudicated data, including field intelligence reports, created by the thousands of officers on the COPsync network. This real-time access to non-adjudicated information provides officers the situational awareness they need to more safely and effectively interact with subjects at the point of incident. The Pharr PD also joins the interlinked and interconnected virtual electronic barrier of law enforcement officers and agencies that are collaborating to guard the U.S. - Mexico border.”

“The City of Pharr is proud to be the largest city in Hidalgo County to join the COPsync information sharing network,” said Jason Arms, Director of Information Technology for the City of Pharr. He continued, “The City plans to deploy COPsync’s innovative technology to police officers and ordinance enforcement officers as well as city fire marshals. We see COPsync’s electronic alerts and its databases of non-adjudicated information as a necessary tool for personnel safety and efficiency.”

About COPsync, Inc.

COPsync, Inc. operates the largest law enforcement real-time, in-car information sharing, communication and data interoperability network in the U.S. The COPsync network enables officers to report and share critical data and collect for outstanding Texas Class C misdemeanor warrants in real-time at the point of incident. Officers are also able to obtain instant access to local, state and federal law enforcement databases. The COPsync system also eliminates manual processes and increases officer productivity by enabling officers to electronically write tickets, accident reports, DUI forms, arrest forms and incident and offense reports. Use of the system saves lives, reduces unsolved crimes and assists in apprehending criminals and interdicting criminal behavior through such features as a nationwide officer safety alert system, GPS/auto vehicle location and distance-based alerts for crimes in progress, such as child abductions, bank robberies and police pursuits. COPsync also sells VidTac,™ an in-vehicle, software-driven video system for law enforcement. For more information, visit www.copsync.com.