Detroit Red Wings & National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Team Up for 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Detroit, MI—Eleven-time Stanley Cup Champions—Detroit Red Wings—will take on the Nashville Predators, as they host the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night starting at 7:00 pm Saturday evening, February 23, at Joe Louis Arena (The Joe) in Detroit. This special night is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and their families, and will help raise awareness and funds for the National Law Enforcement Museum, currently under construction in Washington, DC.

The Red Wings are offering a special all-inclusive Law Enforcement Appreciation Night package for law enforcement officers, support staff, their families, and supporters. The package includes a ticket to the game and a commemorative Red Wings Law Enforcement Challenge Coin—all for just $45 or $60. The Red Wings will donate $10.00 from each ticket sold directly to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to support the National Law Enforcement Museum.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Detroit Red Wings and be back in Detroit,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman and CEO of the Memorial Fund. “Coming together for food, fun, and world-class hockey, while honoring our nation’s law enforcement officers, is sure to be a great evening for all, as well as a great way to raise awareness and funds for the Museum.”

Ticket packages can be purchased by visiting www.detroitredwings.com/law or by contacting Jamie Clark at (313) 394-7138 or Jamie.Clark@Hockeytown.com. A flier and order form can be downloaded on the Memorial Fund’s web site at www.LawMemorial.org/sports.

The Memorial Fund is building the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, DC, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through exhibits, collections, research, and education. The Museum fundraising campaign has now reached $65 million toward its $80 million campaign goal. Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton serve as co-chairs of the Museum’s National Honorary Campaign Committee, which also includes seven former Attorneys General of the United States, as well as other former government officials and celebrities, including Honorary Chairman Clint Eastwood. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Museum

Authorized by Congress in the year 2000, the 55,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be a mostly underground museum located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research and education. Museum construction has commenced with a projected opening in 2015. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization established in 1984 and dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

About the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are a professional ice hockey team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the Central Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL), and are one of the Original Six teams of the NHL, along with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadians, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks. As of 2011, the Red Wings have won the most Stanley Cup championships (11) of any NHL franchise based in the United States, and are third overall in total NHL championships. They currently play home games in the 20,066 capacity Joe Louis Arena after having spent over 40 years playing in Olympia Stadium. The Red Wings are one of the most popular franchises in the NHL, so much that fans and commentators refer to Detroit and its surrounding areas as “Hockeytown.”