General Dynamics to Develop Mobile Secure PDA Phone for Government, Military, Homeland Defense Users

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – General Dynamics C4 Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), has been awarded an $18 million contract by the National Security Agency (NSA) to design and develop a mobile telephone/personal digital assistant. The Secure PDA Phone will provide secure voice and data communications, including e-mail, web access, and file viewing. The award is part of the Secure Mobile Environment (SME) program, which calls for a single device for government users requiring “Type I” security that also provides wireless access to the government’s Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) for secure web-browsing and messaging.

The Secure PDA Phone will operate via existing commercial cellular networks and will have modular architecture for connectivity to a wide array of wireless protocols such as the Global System for Mobile Communications and Code Division Multiple Access. The Secure PDA Phone will interface with the Department of Defense Public Key Infrastructure using the government’s standard Common Access Card.

“The Secure PDA Phone is the critical next-step to providing a robust and secure link to the next generation battlefield communications network and will be responsive to the government’s global information grid,” said John Cole, vice president of Information Assurance for General Dynamics C4 Systems. “The device will support the government’s emerging secure communications standards for homeland security and will be scalable to meet coalition government and military requirements.”

The Secure PDA Phone will interoperate with General Dynamics’ Sectйra® Wireline Terminal and Sectйra Secure Wireless Phone for GSM. Delivery of the first Secure PDA Phone is expected in the second quarter of 2007. General Dynamics C4 Systems is a leading integrator of secure communication and information systems and technology. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, the company specializes in command and control, communications networking, space systems, computing and information assurance for defense, government and select commercial customers in the United States and abroad.

