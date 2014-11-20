GeoComm Hires Top Industry Talent and Expands 9-1-1 GIS Managed Services Team

St. Cloud, MN (Nov. 2014) - GeoComm is excited to announce the enhancement of our 9-1-1 GIS managed services team with the addition of top industry talent including Roy Jackson, John Krafft, Sean Lehman, Patrick Melancon, and Greg Spadorcio.

Spadorcio will work closely with Jackson, Krafft, Lehman and the St. Cloud based GIS services team to deliver industry leading public safety GIS solutions. Spadorcio will lead this team based on the West Coast in the San Francisco Bay area. Melancon, located in Tennessee, will work with the GeoComm Product Management team bringing deep experience and expertise in developing state level 9-1-1 GIS systems.

Spadorcio has extensive experience providing executive leadership including most recently in the public safety GIS industry for the last six years. Jackson is a GIS software development leader with 10 years industry experience and brings innovation talent to the team. He recently created a crowdsourcing platform used to place and validate structure points for a statewide project, as well as multiple location data validation and geospatial business intelligence platforms. Krafft brings experience in GIS data development services, working with county and state government agencies to execute public safety GIS projects. In addition to his management and GIS skills, Krafft also has extensive experience using T-SQL and its spatial functionality to quickly analyz e spatial data. Lehman is a GIS Professional with 14 years of experience, seven years in the Public Safety industry, including managing a GIS team who co-developed a statewide NG9-1-1 addressing project with over 4 million rooftop addresses. He also collaborates on NENA workgroups regarding NG9-1-1 GIS data standards. Melancon has 16 years of experience in GIS with a focus on government and public safety for the last eight years; most notably with the implementation of a statewide NG9-1-1 compliant GIS.

“The addition of this top industry talent helps GeoComm serve our customer’s current and future needs as they relate to Next Generation 9-1-1 GIS data and related applications,” said John Bryant, GeoComm President/CEO. “With the movement of public safety 9-1-1 services to the NENA i3 NG9-1-1 architecture, GIS data plays a critical role in routing 9-1-1 calls. We take great responsibility for the quality and accuracy of the 9-1-1 GIS data we manage, and expanding our team to meet the demands of our

