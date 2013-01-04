TEA Headsets Announces Distribution Agreement with Peltor

For more than 40 years TEA has been well known for providing high quality headsets and communication accessories to SOF and tactical law enforcement teams, is expanding their product line to now include PeltorTM ComTac Series Headsets.

The addition of PeltorTM will help strengthen TEA’s product line up and also add value to their existing customer base for their tactical comm product needs. Recently TEA launched new versions of their Tactical U94 Push-to-Talk Switches that compliments PeltorTM ComTac Headsets. You can check out all of TEA’s new products at the 2013 Shot Show, they will be at Booth 7008.

The ComTac III ACH headset is the third generation of ComTac Tactical Communication Headsets designed to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter. ComTac now offers gel ear cushions for improved comfort, choice of boom mic location for both left and right shooters, increased RF immunity for high EMI environments, salt-water resistance and Rx/Tx fail-safe. Its ear cup profile has been improved, providing better fit and improved comfort for a variety of tactical helmets used by military and law enforcement professionals, including the Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) or MICH Helmet. The tactical headset features external microphones for “talk-thru” capability so today’s warfighter can maintain situational awareness while wearing reliable hearing protection.

The new ComTac III ARC configuration is for use with the Ops-Core™ FAST™ Helmet. The integrated solution addresses the challenges associated with donning and doffing of the helmet, eliminates “hot spots” and reduces the need to modify the internal padding of the helmet for proper fitting. The system utilizes 3M’s mounting mechanism, which connects the headset to the helmet Accessory Rail Connector.

